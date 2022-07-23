Brock Lesnar appeared in the closing segment of this week’s WWE SmackDown after walking out of the arena earlier in the evening.

As noted, Lesnar abruptly left the TD Garden in Boston on Friday evening after the retirement of Vince McMahon went public. WWE had announced Lesnar for the show one week ago, and it was later reported that he was scheduled to open the episode and then be “all over” the show. However, WWE pulled Lesnar from all SmackDown previews and listings once the news of his SmackDown exit made the rounds. Lesnar still had not returned to the TD Garden as of around 7pm ET, but WWE officials were trying to get him to come back. It was also reported that WWE had a SummerSlam replacement for Lesnar in mind, if needed.

Word is that Lesnar walked out of the taping to show his support for Vince. Lesnar reportedly said something to the effect of “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” when leaving after McMahon’s retirement was announced.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a source described the situation as being “overblown.” It was noted that things “blew over” and Lesnar returned to the arena for the show-closing segment.

WWE creative ended up re-writing the SmackDown script and the new script did not feature Lesnar at all. The rundown sheet issued backstage shortly before the show hits the air also did not mention Lesnar. However, WWE left the last segment open in a way to where Lesnar could be included if he returned.

A new update from PWInsider notes that Lesnar was scheduled to immediately leave the arena to return home via his private plane after appearing in the opening segment of Friday’s SmackDown. There is no word yet on where Lesnar went after leaving the arena, or how close he was to flying back home, but we will keep you updated. It will be interesting to find out what brought Lesnar back to the arena for the show-closing appearance.

The SmackDown main event saw The Street Profits and Madcap Moss defeat Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos by disqualification. The finish to the bout came after Theory tried to walk out on The Usos, but they turned on him and then walked out. Theory eventually used his Money In the Bank briefcase on Moss for the DQ. After the bell, Theory snapped and continued beating on Moss with his briefcase.

The attack continued until Lesnar’s music hit and he made his way to the ring as the crowd erupted. Lesnar smiled while stalking the ring. Theory held his Money In the Bank briefcase up, but Lesnar charged and kicked him to bring him down. Lesnar then dropped Theory with the F5, and worked him over with stiff briefcase shots to keep him down. Lesnar raised the briefcase to a big pop from the crowd, then dropped it and slammed Theory onto it with a F5. The Beast then raised the briefcase in the air and smiled for the crowd before making his entrance.

Lesnar is still scheduled to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are links to our previous reports on Lesnar, Vince’s retirement, Friday’s WWE corporate shake-up, and more, along with footage from Lesnar’s appearance:

.@_Theory1 just tried walking out on his Tag Team partners, @WWEUsos, but they had other plans, and so did The #StreetProfits! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xCPVQFqcVE — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2022

FULL COVERAGE OF THE VINCE MCMAHON – JOHN LAURINAITIS ALLEGATIONS AND FALLOUT:

– Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Working WWE SmackDown After Walking Out Earlier

– Stephanie McMahon and WWE Fans Send “Thank You” Message to Vince McMahon

– Read Vince McMahon’s Full Retirement Letter Sent to WWE Employees

– Brock Lesnar Officially Pulled from WWE SmackDown

– WWE SmackDown Backstage Mood, Rumor on Another Departure, Meeting Held After Vince McMahon’s Retirement Announcement, More

– Tony Khan Jokingly Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Retirement: “I’m Grateful To Now Be The Longest-Tenured CEO In Pro Wrestling”

– WWE to Replace Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?, More on Lesnar’s Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan’s New WWE Roles, More

– Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown, Upset Over Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

– Vince McMahon Retires from WWE

– Triple H at WWE SmackDown, Backstage Talk on Triple H’s New Role, Bruce Prichard Update, More

– WWE Announces Triple H’s New Executive Role, Triple H Comments

– More Vince McMahon Allegations To Be Revealed?, Possible Reasons Mainstream Media Didn’t Give Significant Attention to Recent WSJ Report–

– Netflix Reportedly Pulls Vince McMahon Project, Millions of Dollars Spent

– Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Allegations, What Vince Allegedly Shouted After WWE TV Appearance, More

– WWE Issues Internal Statement on Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Millions of Dollars In “Hush Money” to Former Wrestler and Others

– News on Who Made the Decision to Name Stephanie McMahon as WWE’s Interim CEO & Chairwoman

– Stephanie McMahon Addresses Investigation Into Her Father During WWE HQ Meeting

– How Much Value WWE Has Lost Since Vince McMahon Scandal Broke, WWE Ratings Up Due to Buzz?

– WWE Now Facing Multiple Potential Class Action Lawsuits

– Bruce Prichard Gets More WWE Power, John Laurinaitis Update, Backstage Concern Over Latest Major Move

– Vince McMahon Makes Surprise WWE RAW Appearance to Hype Big Return

– More Details On Vince McMahon’s Mood, Backstage Atmosphere At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

– Vince McMahon Opens Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Video of the Segment

– “Weird” Atmosphere at WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Updates, Stephanie McMahon Talk, More

– Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Appearance, Internal WWE Reactions to Today’s Announcement, More

– Stephanie McMahon Sends Message to WWE Staff After Today’s Huge Announcement

– Vince McMahon Announced for WWE SmackDown

– Stephanie McMahon Named Interim CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon Issues Statement on Stepping Away During Investigation

– Pat McAfee Reacts to Vince McMahon Allegations, Thinks We Will Never Get the Truth

– WWE Statement to Employees on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation, Backstage News and Talk on Vince’s Future, More

– Anonymous E-mails Lead to Investigation Into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Over Relationships with Ex-WWE Female Employees, WWE Issues Statement

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.