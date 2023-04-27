Brock Lesnar was on WWE RAW two weeks ago to continue building to the WWE Backlash bout with Cody Rhodes, taunting from the stage as security held held Rhodes back. The former UFC World Heavyweight Champion did not appear this past Monday, but the match was pushed on commentary and in the ring as Rhodes cut a promo, then defeated Finn Balor in singles action.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials made a point to hammer home how Lesnar is “the most decorated combat sports star of all-time” on RAW.

Lesnar will be back on Monday’s RAW for the go-home build to his WWE Backlash bout with Cody Rhodes, and for Night 2 of the 2023 WWE Draft. WWE hyped the appearance and wondered what Lesnar has planned.

“Next week, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw on the second night of the WWE Draft. The Beast has been quiet after brutally dismantling Cody Rhodes the night after WrestleMania. With his match against The American Nightmare just weeks away, what does Lesnar have planned? Don’t miss Raw next week when The Beast returns at 8/7 C on USA!,” they wrote.

There is no word yet on if Lesnar will be involved in the WWE Draft, but he is not among the 96 eligible names released this week. While Lesnar has been a RAW Superstar for his recent programs, he was never officially added to the red brand roster, or the SmackDown roster.

