Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE TV at the Royal Rumble was canceled following a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE as a former UFC/WWE Heavyweight Champion was listed in the suit with Lesnar fitting that bill. For more on that, click here.

Lesnar had been slated to work the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE next month from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that it was planned for Lesnar to face Dominik Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber.

With Bron Breakker replacing Lesnar in the Royal Rumble, it’s unclear whether WWE will go forward with using Lesnar or simply have Breakker replace him in the Chamber match with Mysterio.