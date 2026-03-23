There may be light at the end of the tunnel for Bron Breakker’s in-ring return.

Breakker has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a hernia, but there is growing optimism within WWE that his absence could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

According to sources, there is hope that Breakker could be medically cleared in time to return ahead of WrestleMania, depending on how his recovery continues to progress. WWE is said to already have creative plans in place for him at the show, if he’s able to get cleared in time.

And that possibility is starting to look more realistic.

Breakker is reportedly scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida next week as part of the process toward receiving clearance for an in-ring return.

A key step forward.

The powerhouse has been out of action since competing in the Royal Rumble back in January, which is when the injury first became an issue. Since then, he has remained off television while focusing on recovery.

Now, however, the latest updates suggest that Breakker’s status is trending in a positive direction as WrestleMania season heats up.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)