Bryan Danielson is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, but the American Dragon claims that he is nearing the end of his full-time run. Since 2021, he has competed at the highest level in AEW, and is getting ready to clash with Shingo Takagi at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door in the Owen Hart tournament.

Despite his exceptional run Danielson has yet to capture gold in AEW, and has suffered more big losses than he’s triumphed with big wins. However, that may be changing. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Danielson’s storyline is “expected to have a major turnaround, with the idea being that he will recover from some of the losses he’s suffered over the last year.” At this time, there is no specification as to what this could mean, but if Danielson were to win the Owen Hart tournament he would challenge for the AEW world championship at All In.

Stay tuned.