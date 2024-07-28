Bryan Danielson is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In. However, the American Dragon recently stated in an interview that his contract with the promotion expires on August 1st. Today, a new report has provided more details.

According to Fightful Select, Danielson is scheduled to wrestle past All In at the end of the month. It is true that Danielson is banged up and that AEW will try to limit his use before his clash with Swerve Strickland at All In. AEW had wanted him to be in this year’s main event.

Danielson is expected to be a part of AEW even after this year, but only as a part timer. He is very well liked backstage.