In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Matthews has signed a new contract with AEW. According to Meltzer, the contract was finalized several months ago and is described as a “very lucrative deal.” The news of Matthews’ re-signing was initially reported by WrestlePurists.

“Regarding the recent stories about Buddy Matthews signing a new deal, we’ve learned that this was agreed upon months ago,” Meltzer wrote. “He had considered giving notice at one point, but AEW wasn’t releasing anyone to go to WWE. Since then, Tony Khan offered him a very lucrative deal, which he accepted.”

Previously known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, Matthews was released in 2021 and debuted in AEW in 2022. In AEW, Matthews is part of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Black, King, and Matthews are former AEW Trios Champions.

Last month, Matthews married WWE star Rhea Ripley. Both are originally from Australia.