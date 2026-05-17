It appears Cain Velasquez could have already resurfaced in AAA if the promotion were still operating independently.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was spotted at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night for the Netflix MMA event headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed Velasquez’s standing with AAA and why WWE’s ownership of the company may have changed the situation.

“If WWE had not bought AAA, he would already be wrestling for AAA,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer went on to explain that despite Velasquez still being well-liked by influential figures tied to AAA, WWE’s vision for the promotion may not include bringing him back into the fold.

“They didn’t leave on the best of terms,” Meltzer continued before adding, “I don’t think WWE really wants him in the sense of what their goals are. Their goals aren’t like, ‘let’s bring in a Mexican celebrity.'”

That said, Meltzer noted that several longtime AAA decision-makers remain strong supporters of Velasquez.

Interesting situation all around.

“The AAA people, Dorian Roldan, Konnan, those people that were involved, they love Cain Velasquez.”

Meltzer added that he was told Velasquez likely would have already returned for major AAA events had things remained under the previous regime.

“I was pretty much told that if it was Dorian’s company, then they would have definitely brought Cain in for big shows because that’s how much they think of him.”