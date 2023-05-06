Cameron Grimes is reportedly due for a push on the WWE SmackDown brand.

As noted, tonight’s post-Draft and Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Grimes thanking Adam Pearce for the opportunity to show the world what he’s made of on the blue brand. Free agent Baron Corbin interrupted, and the back & forth led to Pearce booking Grimes vs. Corbin for next week’s SmackDown. You can see footage below, and the card for next week’s show can be found here.

In an update, it’s been reported in the past that WWE officials were high up on Grimes as his call-up from WWE NXT has been in the works for some time, and that support has not changed now that he’s officially on the main roster.

A new report from WRKDWrestling notes that despite being the last pick on the WWE Draft RAW episode, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has high hopes for the former NXT North American Champion, having been one of the people who has advocated for Grimes to be called up.

It was noted that between his mic skills and body transformation, Grimes has supporters backstage and a push is expected once the post-Draft rosters really go into effect after next week.

Grimes has not wrestled on TV since losing to Joe Gacy on the November 8, 2022 edition of NXT. He returned to the ring with a dark match win over Ashante “Thee” Adonis at the February 24 SmackDown. Grimes had one look on WWE Main Event while he was down in NXT, which was a win over Akira Tozawa on the October 20 episode.

Below is footage of Grimes’ SmackDown segment with Pearce and Corbin:

