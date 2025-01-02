“The Nature Boy” was scheduled to make an “#AllElite” cameo, but that is no longer in the cards.

AEW is set to hold a Collision taping this Saturday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

According to one source, Ric Flair was initially slated to make an appearance at the event but is no longer expected to participate. His involvement was described as a “cameo.”

In Flair’s place, The Rock N’ Roll Express, featuring Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, will step in as the local legends returning to The Queen City.

The iconic duo is also anticipated to appear at another AEW event in the coming weeks.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)