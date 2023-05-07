WWE officials were said to be very happy with Carlito’s surprise return at WWE Backlash on Saturday in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As noted, Carlito and Savio Vega made surprise appearances during the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and winner Bad Bunny. You can click here for details, photos and videos on what happened, and you can click here for a report on Bunny’s WWE future and backstage reactions to Saturday’s match.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE sources are “very happy” win Carlito’s return as several people backstage spoke about how much Carlito had matured since his last significant run in 2010.

It was also said that hometown crowd reaction for Carlito’s return was “even better than expected.”

There have been several pitches in recent years to bring Carlito in for brief or full-time runs. Word as of this weekend is that Carlito’s Backlash appearance was a one-off, but that could always change.

This was Carlito’s first appearance since the February 1, 2021 RAW, where he teamed with Jeff Hardy for a win over Elias and Jaxson Ryker, which came just days after his surprise Royal Rumble appearance. Carlito originally signed with WWE in early 2003, and was released in May 2010.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.