Cathy Kelley reportedly had talks with AEW before her recent WWE return.

Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as a part of the commentary team shake-ups, joining the RAW brand as a backstage interviewer. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year.

Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW President Tony Khan at some point about possibly joining the company. It was noted that things looked promising, but nothing ever came of the talks. There is no word yet on why.

Kelley and AEW remained on solid terms before she decided on returning to WWE. She previously worked for WWE from February 2016 – February 2020, and has not worked for any other pro wrestling promotions.

