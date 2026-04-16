There may be a notable absence when Stephanie McMahon takes her place in the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Vince McMahon is not currently expected to attend the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled for Friday, April 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of WrestleMania 42 week.

One contact noted that while a last-minute change is always possible, there are no plans in place for McMahon to appear at the event as things stand now. Additionally, WWE has not made any special arrangements that would indicate a potential appearance is being prepared behind the scenes.

Things can always change, but for now, he’s not factored into the show.

Stephanie McMahon headlines the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class, which also includes AJ Styles, Demolition, Bad News Brown, Sycho Sid, Dennis Rodman, and the iconic WrestleMania 3 match between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted by @MichaelCole and @mikethemiz, streaming LIVE this Friday at 12am ET / 9pm PT on the @espn App in the U.S. and @YouTube internationally! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/1km4VCqhX1 — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2026

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)