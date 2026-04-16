An update has surfaced regarding AEW’s plans to bring Grand Slam back to Mexico.

While AEW President Tony Khan previously confirmed in a late-2025 interview that the company intended to return to Arena Mexico for a second Grand Slam Mexico event in 2026, specifics on timing remained unclear at the time.

New details have now emerged.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, AEW is still planning to run Grand Slam Mexico in 2026, but fans shouldn’t expect it during the same window as last year’s debut show.

“There are plans for a Grand Slam Mexico show at Arena Mexico in 2026,” Meltzer wrote. “But they will be later in the year than June.”

That’s a notable shift.

The inaugural AEW Grand Slam Mexico event took place on June 18, 2025, from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, marking a significant international milestone for the promotion.

As of now, an exact date for the 2026 return has not been announced, but the event remains firmly on AEW’s schedule.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding AEW Grand Slam Mexico continue to surface.