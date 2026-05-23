An update has surfaced regarding CM Punk’s ongoing absence from WWE television.

“The Best in the World” has not appeared on WWE programming since the Raw after WrestleMania on April 20, where he came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes in a memorable segment following WrestleMania weekend.

Now, a new report is shedding some light on why Punk has been off TV in recent weeks.

According to one source on Saturday, Punk’s current absence is tied to changes made to WWE’s creative direction and roster movement plans following the company’s recent brand shakeups.

“CM Punk being absent from TV is due to a ‘schedule change,’” the report began. “Sources claim CM Punk is currently awaiting creative to return to WWE TV.”

That’s not all.

The same report noted that Punk’s original plans were altered after WWE shifted Gunther to SmackDown and moved Jacob Fatu to Raw for a program involving Roman Reigns.

“Punk’s schedule and creative were shifted after WWE made the decision to move Gunther to SmackDown along with bringing Jacob Fatu to RAW to feud with Roman Reigns,” the source added.

At this point, there’s still no confirmed timetable for Punk’s WWE return, but it appears the former world champion is simply waiting for the right creative direction before being brought back to television.

(H/T: False Finish)