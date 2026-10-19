Damian Priest is being credited for his quick thinking after R-Truth suffered an apparent injury during their match on the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The match was stopped prematurely after Truth appeared to suffer an injury while attempting a dropkick from the top rope. Video footage of the incident has since circulated online, showing Priest communicating with the referee shortly after realizing something was wrong.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that Priest was responsible for making the decision to bring the match to an early conclusion while managing to remain in character throughout the situation.

“As you can see from the videos floating around,” Alvarez wrote. “Damian Priest made the call to take the Truth match home the moment he realized Truth was hurt. Did a hell of a job staying in character.”

An update on Sunday indicated that Truth appeared to be doing okay following the injury scare, although he was scheduled to undergo further evaluation.

Truth took to social media on Monday to share a photo of himself appearing to undergo an MRI, and reassuring fans that he was doing well and thanking them for their support.

“I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes , Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I’m grateful for you all,” Truth wrote.

Despite the legitimate injury scare, Truth also took the opportunity to continue his ongoing storyline rivalry with Priest, jokingly accusing his former tag team partner of trying to kill him.

“On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damian Priest tried to kill me,, I didn’t think he was That serious… But ok, l’ll be back”

There has been no official word from WWE regarding the severity of Truth’s injury or whether he will miss any additional in-ring time.

I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes , Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I’m grateful for you all. …On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damien Priest tried to kill me,, I didn’t think he was ThAt serious…

But ok, l’ll be back — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) October 19, 2026