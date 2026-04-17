WWE’s biggest show of the year could have a noticeably different look in 2026.

As the company finalizes preparations for WrestleMania 42, new details are starting to emerge regarding the stage setup—and it sounds like fans can expect a major shake-up compared to previous years.

One of the signature elements of WrestleMania has always been the elaborate entrances and massive pyro displays. However, that presentation may be altered this time around due to a unique seating arrangement. WWE has reportedly sold tickets for seats located directly on the stage, which is expected to impact how the overall production is laid out.

According to one source, there is a belief that the pyro setup will be positioned behind the stage instead of in front, which has traditionally been the norm. The current expectation is that seating sections will be placed on both the left and right sides of the stage, with the main entrance ramp and aisle running straight down the middle.

That’s a pretty big visual shift.

Additional details suggest the set will feature two large square columns on either side of the stage, loaded with extensive digital screens. The design process also reportedly included input from a production team with experience working on NBC’s The Voice, hinting at a more TV-inspired presentation style.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see how it all comes together, as the full WrestleMania 42 set is expected to be officially revealed later today.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)