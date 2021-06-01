This week’s WWE RAW episode saw officials deal with timing issues once again.

The first segments of this week’s RAW, which was MizTV leading into the Beat The Clock Challenge between Charlotte Flair and Nikki Cross, went around 8-10 minutes longer than originally planned, according to PWInsider. This forced officials to cut time from other segments.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly was not happy about having to shave time from other segments.

While there were timing issues, nothing that was scheduled for the show ended up getting nixed, but several segments were shuffled around to different points of the broadcast to accommodate the time cuts.

It was noted that Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston was always scheduled to be the main event, and that segment went about as planned as far as time goes.

Stay tuned for more.

