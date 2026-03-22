A new behind-the-scenes update has surfaced regarding today’s ROH tapings, including some notable production changes and a strong turnout from fans.

Ring of Honor is currently holding its second round of television tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, a venue that Tony Khan recently confirmed will serve as the promotion’s new home moving forward.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the presentation of the show has already seen improvements compared to the initial tapings at the location.

“ROH looks way better than last time with the back wall now sporting the logo as opposed to just a blank white wall,” Alvarez wrote.

That’s a noticeable upgrade.

In addition to the visual tweaks, ROH also drew a full crowd for the tapings, with every available seat occupied despite the event being free to attend.

“Tickets were free but every single seat filled for the ROH tapings tonight,” he noted.

The strong attendance and improved production could signal positive momentum as ROH settles into its new home base.