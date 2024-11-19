– WWE filmed a number of the segments on the November 18 episode of Raw out of order last week in Grand Rapids, MI. A key example of this is the Rhea Ripley return segment to start the build to Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. The segment served as the opener for the 11/18 broadcast, but was actually the final segment filmed at the 11/11 taping for the 11/18 show.

– Additionally, WWE added a number of post-production lines and audio adjustments throughout multiple matches and segments on the 11/18 show, including crowd reactions.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque had a busy three-day stretch from last Friday through Sunday. The WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media on Tuesday to share a compilation video that shows him working behind-the-scenes at the WWE SmackDown show from Milwaukee, WI. on Friday, attending the UFC 309 pay-per-view with Stephanie McMahon-Levesque in New York City, N.Y. on Saturday, and appearing on-stage with Travis Scott at 2024 ComplexCon in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday.

