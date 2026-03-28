WWE is shaking up how it handles its Hall of Fame Legacy Wing, and this year’s class is already reflecting the changes.

The company recently announced Sid Vicious and Bad News Brown as Legacy inductees for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, marking the first time WWE has revealed Legacy names individually rather than as part of a group.

Previously, Legacy inductees had been introduced in batches dating back to 2016, with multiple legends honored together in a single announcement. After a hiatus from 2022 through 2024, the category returned last year with a small group revealed shortly before the ceremony.

Now, according to reports, WWE is using the Legacy Wing specifically to recognize deceased legends while also streamlining the overall Hall of Fame ceremony, which has faced criticism in recent years for its length and pacing.

One big question remains.

It’s still unclear whether Legacy inductees will receive in-depth tributes or speeches from family members, as has been done for some past honorees.

As of now, the 2026 Hall of Fame class also includes Dennis Rodman (Celebrity Wing), Demolition (tag team), and individual inductees AJ Styles and Stephanie McMahon, with no “Immortal Moment” announced yet.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is scheduled to take place as part of WrestleMania 42 Week next month in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)