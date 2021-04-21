As expected, the weather delay segments during the beginning of WrestleMania 37 Night One were said to be chaotic, according to Fightful Select.

Some of the talent were being grabbed and sent over to do promos with very little instruction or direction. In some instances, talent were approaching officials and making their own pitches.

WWE management was said to be happy with the ability to kill time and the way talent handled everything.

It was somewhat teased that they may have started the matches while backstage, but there was no real consideration to doing the matches backstage.

