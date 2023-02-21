Monday’s WWE RAW from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada featured a backstage angle where Adam Pearce took a phone call from Chelsea Green, who was upset at how Talent Relations sent her to Ottawa, Illinois in the United States, instead of Canada. Pearce promised to figure out what happened, and indicated he would see her next Monday when RAW is in Grand Rapids, MI, which isn’t too far from Ottawa, IL.

The RAW angle came after Green tweeted on Monday to indicate that she was en route to RAW. She has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown since returning at the Royal Rumble last month.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Green, who is from Canada, was unable to return to her home country as she’s still waiting on her Green card.

Green will be able to return to Canada once she receives the Green card. She has been landlocked for months, going back to the summer of 2022.

Green was actually in New York City on Monday for a screening of “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical,” which features her husband, Matt Cardona.

You can see related tweets from Green and Pearce below:

Mr. Pearce, I will see you VERY soon… and when I do, you better pray my luggage doesn’t have a single scratch on it!! 🧳 https://t.co/UF7cHssuCV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 21, 2023

THIS IS MY OFFICIAL PETITION TO FIRE @WWE SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM!!!! https://t.co/EvUR46aCpb — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 21, 2023

Considering what transpired last night, I will be filing this tweet under the ‘passive aggressive comments’ section of my petition to have you replaced. https://t.co/KmO89Dltk5 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 21, 2023

With absolutely NO help from @WWE management, I found my way out of Ottawa, IL and into a city that’s more my style! 😏🍎

Jokes on you @ScrapDaddyAP … but neither of us will be laughing when I pay you a visit about this. pic.twitter.com/0RP4ph9Xko — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 21, 2023

You’d all be fired if I ran this company!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/r7l8GLCgw4 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 21, 2023

