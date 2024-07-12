CJ Perry is officially done with AEW.

Fightful Select reports that Perry was a part of the AEW releases that happened back in April. She had originally entered the company on an on-appearance deal anyway, with most of her run being impeded by injuries, both to herself and to the wrestlers she was representing on-screen. Due to that AEW did not factor her into its creative plans, so the release was expected.

Perry made her initial debut for AEW at All Out 2023. She had a brief storyline with her real-life husband Miro, but due to the aforementioned injuries it never got resolved. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her status.

