The bigs news story this week was the WWE release of former longest-reigning NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, who got cut due to some leaks from her content site Fantime, which WWE was unhappy about and thought she crossed the line due to the type of content she released for a price.

Fightful Select has a report that relates to Rose’s situation and reveals that another former WWE star made more money on an exclusive content site than their WWE contract. That star was CJ Perry, the former Lana, who has primarily been working on her BrandArmy Content site, and barely done any wrestling work since she was cut back in 2020. Perry reportedly made more with BrandArmy than her best year in WWE. While exact amounts have not been specified, fans of Mandy Rose should expect her to continue to do well now that she is a free agent.

It should be noted that Perry was booked for the WES show in the U.K. that eventually got canceled, and has expressed interest in making a return, specifically in AEW where her husband Miro wrestles.