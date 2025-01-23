Some backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the Monday, January 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

– CM Punk’s comment about Hulk Hogan wasn’t scripted, but it didn’t cause any backstage tension—people found it amusing.

– Brian Parise was credited as the writer for the Sami Zayn segment.

– While WWE Raw’s target runtime is two and a half hours, there’s significant flexibility in the schedule.

– Originally, the advertised post-show dark match was Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes, but it was changed to Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes.

– Although the show was held near the location of TNA’s event on Sunday, there was no indication that any TNA talent attended.

– Jordynne Grace didn’t appear at the show, as she was already in Orlando, Florida.

(H/T: Fightful Select)