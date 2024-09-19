CM Punk had an eventful night in “The Sunshine State” on September 17 for his return to WWE NXT.

As noted, “The Best in the World” returned for multiple segments on the 9/17 show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

Following the conclusion of the two-hour NXT on USA broadcast this past Tuesday night, “The Second City Saint” stuck around and spent approximately 30 minutes with fans taking pictures and chatting.

According to one source, the segment on the show involving Punk designed to promote the NXT Women’s Championship showdown between current title-holder Roxanne Perez and new signee Giulia went long.

It was not stated exactly how much over it went, but simply that it exceeded the length listed in the internal run sheet for the show.

Punk is scheduled to return to WWE NXT when the show makes its’ debut on their new weekly cable television home, The CW network, with a stacked premiere show from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on October 1, 2024.

(H/T: Fightful Select)