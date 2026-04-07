CM Punk’s latest pipe bomb promo is already generating major buzz, and plenty of internal chatter, following his unfiltered comments on WWE programming on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on April 6 from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

According to sources, the segment was designed with a general outline in mind, but much like Punk’s original “Pipe bomb,” he ultimately veered off-script and delivered a far more personal, emotionally charged message.

Punk came across as visibly angry throughout the promo, taking direct aim at Roman Reigns to build toward their upcoming WrestleMania clash. However, the shots didn’t stop there.

The Rock, Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon, and even TKO Group Holdings were all referenced during the segment.

At one point, Punk referred to Rock as a “former” Hollywood star and called him “bloated,” while also criticizing WWE’s current ticket pricing structure. McAfee was dubbed “MAGA-fee,” and McMahon, though not mentioned by name, was described as a “weird old man” who once made Reigns “eat dog food,” a line that raised eyebrows for its apparent undertone.

Backstage, there has been no confirmed fallout from the promo as of now.

Still, one thing is clear, Punk’s words appear to have struck a nerve because they echo real frustrations within the locker room.

Several talents have voiced concerns in recent weeks over the high cost of tickets for WrestleMania, especially given that a significant number of seats remain unsold. At the same time, performers are reportedly only being allotted two complimentary tickets for the night they compete, with any additional tickets needing to be purchased out of pocket.

That hasn’t gone over well.

Reaction has also been strong regarding McAfee’s involvement in the ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Some within the company feel the addition is unnecessary, arguing that the history between Rhodes and Orton is compelling enough on its own without extra elements.

McAfee’s recent comments on SmackDown, said to be unscripted, only added fuel to the fire.

While Rhodes reportedly didn’t push back against the creative direction, there is said to be a sense among peers that he’s now being asked to “carry additional weight” heading into WrestleMania. One source noted that Punk’s remarks closely aligned with how some talent feel about McAfee’s involvement and commentary.

One line clearly hit home.

Another talking point coming out of the segment was the delay in WWE uploading the promo to YouTube. While no official reason has been confirmed, those familiar with the situation believe the hold-up may have been due to internal clearance concerns given the nature of Punk’s comments.

Interestingly, once the video was released, there did not appear to be any significant edits made to the promo.

All signs point to this being one of those moments that blurs the line between storyline and reality, and it’s already become one of the most talked-about segments in recent memory.

CM Punk defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in what has now been confirmed to be the main event of the second and final night of WrestleMania 42 later this month.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)