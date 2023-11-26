CM Punk returned to WWE following the main event of Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event after Team Cody beat Judgment Day in the Men’s WarGames Match.

Punk is under a multi-year deal with WWE following his AEW release after his All In altercation with Jack Perry. Punk didn’t sign his WWE deal until Saturday morning and it came together about ten days ago.

Pwinsider reports Punk is expected at WWE Raw in Nashville on Monday, where he will do his first WWE promo since 2014. Here is the card for the show:

Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match: The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Natalya and Tegan Nox will get their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green