CM Punk made an unexpected appearance at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth pay-per-view event, stunning fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

The surprise came midway through the pay-per-view during the highly anticipated clash between John Cena and AJ Styles — a bout billed as one final showdown between two of WWE’s most respected veterans. As the match got underway, cameras caught Punk sitting among the crowd, cheering on the action like everyone else in the arena.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Punk’s presence at Crown Jewel was not part of any planned storyline or television angle. Sources within WWE confirmed that the former WWE Champion was simply there as a spectator, choosing to experience the match live in person rather than from backstage.

While Punk didn’t make any on-screen moves or tease an in-ring return, his presence alone sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and media alike speculating about his motives. For his part, Punk appeared relaxed and enthusiastic, interacting with fans throughout the night and posing for photos in the stands.

As for the match itself, Cena and Styles delivered a fitting, emotional conclusion to their long-running rivalry — a contest filled with callbacks to their previous battles and nods to pro wrestling history. The closing moments saw Cena pay tribute to The Undertaker, hitting a chokeslam followed by a Tombstone Piledriver to secure the win.

Following the bout, The Undertaker himself took to social media to praise the performance, calling it a “masterclass” and “a beautiful tribute to the art of wrestling.” TNA veteran Frankie Kazarian also shared his thoughts, describing the match as a “poetic love letter to professional wrestling.”

Meanwhile, several photos surfaced online showing Punk smiling and posing with young fans in the crowd. You can check out one of those fan photos of Punk from the event below: