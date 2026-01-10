Cody Rhodes’ 59-days as Undisputed WWE Champion has come to an end.

As seen at WWE SmackDown in Berlin, Germany on Friday night, “The American Nightmare” lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre following a return by Jacob Fatu in the Three Stages of Hell match.

According to one source, it was actually Rhodes and McIntyre themselves who once again reportedly pitched for the Undisputed WWE Championship to change hands this week on SmackDown.

Apparently they did the same when they squared off at the historic first-ever WWE on ESPN era show back in September, WrestlePalooza.

The aforementioned source noted that WWE decided now was the right time and pulled the trigger to crown Drew as the new Undisputed Champion.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has been having a field day on social media since winning the title, as you can see in the article linked and some of the posts embedded below.

UPDATE:

Also embedded below is video footage WWE posted of Drew McIntyre arriving in Glasgow, Scotland as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

