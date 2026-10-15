Cody Rhodes isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“The American Nightmare” has reportedly signed a new five-year contract extension with WWE, keeping him with the company for the foreseeable future.

Rhodes recently confirmed that he had re-signed with WWE during an appearance on Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast, where he was promoting the upcoming Street Fighter movie. During the discussion, Rhodes mentioned that he had also spoken with The New York Times about his new deal.

The New York Times has since published its feature on Rhodes and Roman Reigns, revealing that the contract extension is for five years.

The article included the following passage:

“Rhodes recently signed a five-year contract extension with WWE and Reigns wrestled at an event in New Orleans two days before the ‘Street Fighter’ premiere in Los Angeles,” the article stated.

The new agreement represents another significant commitment between Rhodes and WWE following his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

While the exact expiration date of the contract was not disclosed, the five-year extension would seemingly keep Rhodes under contract into 2031.

During an additional separate interview promoting “Street Fighter” this week, Cody Rhodes revealed when he could retire from WWE in ring competition.

In terms of his immediate future, Cody Rhodes, a SmackDown star, is advertised for an Undisputed WWE title match against Sami Zayn at the 10/19 WWE Raw show as a dark match exclusive.