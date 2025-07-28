Several familiar faces from the world of pro wrestling are featured in the new Happy Gilmore 2 film, which debuted on Netflix this past Friday — including MJF, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella.

However, another top star was nearly part of the cast.

According to sources, Cody Rhodes was approached to read for a role in the Adam Sandler-led sequel. While initial discussions did take place, scheduling conflicts ultimately prevented “The American Nightmare” from moving forward with the opportunity. It’s unclear how close the two sides came beyond the audition request.

The film’s production schedule was a lengthy one. MJF notably took months away from AEW television to complete filming, while Becky Lynch shot her scenes during time off from WWE. During press interviews for the film, Sandler and co-star Julie Bowen revealed that MJF briefly left the set to fly out for an AEW match before returning to resume filming.

As noted, Cody Rhodes is featured in a role in “The Naked Gun” remake starring Liam Neeson, and has been rumored for the role of ‘Guile’ in the new Street Fighter remake.

Happy Gilmore 2 is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

