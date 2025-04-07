Cody Rhodes is set to continue his collaboration with Wheatley Vodka, as the two sides have reached an agreement to extend their partnership. Originally launched in March 2024, the deal has now been renewed for several more years, with sources describing the extension as “significant.”

Locals in Kentucky, where Wheatley Vodka is based, have indicated that the partnership has made a meaningful impact on the brand’s visibility and reputation, marking it as a major move for the company.

Wrestling fans can also look forward to the return of Rhodes’ popular “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” series as part of the ongoing collaboration. The first season featured appearances by R-Truth, LA Knight, Bayley, The Miz, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton, and new episodes are expected to follow.

In addition, Rhodes’ tour bus will remain decked out in Wheatley Vodka branding—something fans can continue to spot on the road as part of the promotional efforts.

