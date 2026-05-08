It looks like the Gingerbread Man character may already be finished in WWE.

During recent episodes of SmackDown, Sami Zayn essentially put an end to the controversial Gingerbread Man storyline, which had sparked mixed reactions from fans online almost immediately after it debuted.

Behind the scenes, there reportedly was significant resistance to the direction from within WWE creative as well.

According to backstage reports, multiple members of the creative team had been pushing back against the heavy use of the Gingerbread Man gimmick in recent weeks.

One person close to the situation reportedly described the character and storyline presentation as “hokey and archaic.”

There was said to be notable disagreement internally while discussions about the storyline’s future were taking place.

The angle quickly became one of the more polarizing talking points among fans, with many criticizing the presentation across social media throughout its run.

For now, it appears Sami Zayn’s recent actions on SmackDown may have officially closed the door on the character altogether.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)