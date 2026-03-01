Danhausen’s WWE debut didn’t just divide fans, it reportedly split opinion behind the scenes as well.

The former ROH and AEW standout made his surprise arrival at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event in Chicago, emerging from the mystery crate featured during the show.

Accompanied by several dancers sporting Danhausen-inspired face-paint, the ‘very nice’ and ‘very evil’ character debuted in front of a live crowd that responded with noticeable negativity to the segment.

The moment quickly became a hot topic coming out of the show.

On the post-Elimination Chamber edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer revealed that not everyone within WWE was supportive of bringing Danhausen into the company.

“It was the Gobbledy Gooker. That’s what it was. They finally managed to do another Gobbledy Gooker,” Meltzer said, comparing the debut to the infamous 1990 The Gobbledy Gooker reveal.

Bryan Alvarez chimed in during the discussion, pointing out that Danhausen has historically been able to get over without consistent national television exposure. According to Alvarez, that could signal what WWE has planned for him moving forward.

“The fact is, he goes to all sorts of events and has gotten himself very over with almost zero national television exposure. So I presume that’s going to be his role. They’ll send him all over the place. They’ll market him on television so he’s bigger at those events, and that will be his role, like a WWE ambassador going different places.”

Meltzer further explained that the decision to sign Danhausen wasn’t unanimous internally.

“People pushed for him. There were people who didn’t want him. It was not a unanimous decision or anything like that. I would guess that the people who didn’t want him are thinking like, ‘Hmm, sure didn’t work out so well this time.’ But time will tell. He’ll get another chance.“

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque also commented on Danhausen’s debut during the Elimination Chamber Post Show.

“Michael Cole got a nice bucket of teeth. I think we’re in for a fun time…whatever it is, it’s gonna be a blast,” he said.

Danhausen himself also acknowledged the big debut on social media after the event.

“Danhausen is ALIVE and back inside your television,” he wrote via X, before joking in a follow-up post, “When does Danhausen get his all access pass to rock “the Dwayne” Johnson’s gym ?”

One debut.

Plenty of opinions.

And apparently, more chances to come.

Danhausen is ALIVE and back inside your television. https://t.co/DkhnoTa48Z — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 1, 2026