The handling of Je’Von Evans’ recent WWE Raw contract moment reportedly raised some eyebrows backstage.

During the January 4 episode of Raw, WWE NXT standout Je’Von Evans officially signed his Raw contract with Adam Pearce, though the segment took place during a commercial break rather than on live television.

According to one source, the decision led to some internal confusion among those within WWE, with questions being raised about why the signing wasn’t featured more prominently on the broadcast.

Despite the puzzlement, the situation was not viewed as a reflection of how the company sees Evans or his standing on the Raw roster. Those aware of the matter indicated that the commercial-break signing should not be read as a negative commentary on his future or role moving forward.

There was some speculation throughout the week regarding whether the decision stemmed from the show running heavy on time or needing to adjust segments late in the process. However, no definitive confirmation emerged, leaving the exact reasoning behind the call unclear.

