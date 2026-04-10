A veteran powerhouse in AEW could be nearing the end of his current run with the company.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com , Lance Archer’s contract status is one to keep an eye on in the coming months, as his current deal is reportedly set to expire this summer.

Dave Meltzer noted the timeline in his report, stating, “Lance Archer’s contract expires in July.”

That looming expiration date raises immediate questions about Archer’s future, including whether AEW will look to retain him or if he could explore other opportunities once his deal is up.

Archer’s most recent appearance under the AEW and ROH umbrella came at the March 28 ROH TV tapings in Jacksonville, Florida.

For now, all eyes are on July.