The contract status of The Rascalz may now be impacting a key X-Division title match heading into TNA’s Impact on AMC premiere this week.

As first reported on Tuesday, TNA is no longer advertising the previously announced X-Division Championship match between Leon Slater and Myron Reed. While Slater continues to be promoted in current media releases, Reed’s name has been quietly removed.

According to the report, the change is tied directly to the contractual situation surrounding The Rascalz. Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Dezmond Xavier are all believed to be free agents following the expiration of their TNA contracts at the end of 2025.

It was specifically noted that TNA did not exercise contract options for either Wentz or Miguel, leading to the belief that all four members are now available on the open market.

Questions about the group’s future have lingered for months. As far back as mid-November, reports indicated that the contract status of all four men was uncertain, with Xavier — formerly known as Wes Lee during his WWE NXT run — having not signed a new TNA deal at the time of his return following his WWE departure.

Behind the scenes, the situation remains fluid.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Reed and The Rascalz, Slater’s next championship defense is still firmly in place. The reigning X-Division Champion is scheduled to defend his title against Moose and Cedric Alexander in a triple threat match at this Saturday’s Genesis pay-per-view.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for TNA iMPACT results coverage.

MORE TNA NEWS: Spoilers For Historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT On AMC TV Debut …

(H/T: PWInsider.com)