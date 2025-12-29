With contract season once again approaching in New Japan Pro Wrestling, several notable names are beginning to surface as situations to watch heading into early 2026.

One of them is Bullet Club War Dogs member Clark Connors.

Connors’ current NJPW deal is set to expire toward the end of January 2026, and he has not competed in the ring since November 2, adding another layer of intrigue to his status.

Whenever New Japan contracts come up, there’s always the familiar question: aren’t all NJPW contracts up around the same time?

The answer, as usual, is no.

Throughout 2025, multiple NJPW talents worked for extended stretches without formal contracts before re-signing mid-year, often agreeing to one-year deals along the way. Others, meanwhile, signed agreements that specifically carried them through the January window.

Connors is not the only War Dogs member facing an uncertain future.

It was recently reported that Bullet Club leader David Finlay also has a contract nearing its expiration date.

Like Finlay, Connors is believed to be exploring his options amid interest from the United States, while New Japan Pro Wrestling remains hopeful it can retain him moving forward.

Contract season waits for no one.

