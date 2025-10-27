A reigning title holder could soon be testing the waters of the pro wrestling free agency scene, as the contract they are currently working under is about to expire.

And soon.

According to one source, Steve Maclin’s current deal with TNA Wrestling is set to expire at the end of the year.

Maclin had previously re-signed with TNA on a one-year extension after his last contract ran out, and it is reportedly going to expire in approximately two months time.

Steve Maclin is the current reigning TNA International Champion, a title he regained at the recent TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view earlier this month at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. He won back the title by defeating Frankie Kazarian in one of the standout matches of the night.

A former TNA World Champion, Maclin has been part of the roster for over four years, following his nearly seven-year run with WWE prior to joining the promotion.

Those within TNA have long praised Maclin as a strong locker room leader and a dedicated student of the game, with many viewing him as a reliable cornerstone talent for the company.

As of now, there's no official word on whether contract renewal discussions have begun.

