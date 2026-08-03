Max Caster’s current AEW contract is reportedly set to expire later this year.

According to a new report, Caster’s deal with All Elite Wrestling is expected to run out around October. There is currently no word on whether the two sides have held discussions about a new agreement.

Caster has not competed for AEW in 2026, though he has remained active on the independent wrestling scene throughout the year. He also has not been spotted backstage at AEW events in recent months.

During his time with the promotion, Caster enjoyed considerable success as one-half of The Acclaimed alongside Anthony Bowens. The duo captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship together and later added the AEW World Trios Championship to their résumé with Billy Gunn.

As of now, there is no indication that a contract extension has been finalized.

(H/T: Fightful Select)