Jack Perry’s future with AEW remains unresolved as his current contract continues to near its expiration.

According to a new report, Perry has still not signed a new deal with the promotion despite contract negotiations having been underway for several weeks. It was first reported in June that AEW and Perry were in discussions regarding a new agreement.

“As of today, Jack Perry still has not re-signed with AEW and his contract is up very shortly,” the report stated on Tuesday.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Perry’s status during the media call leading into AEW Forbidden Door 2026 on June 28, speaking highly of the former TNT Champion and expressing optimism that the two sides would reach an agreement to keep him with the company for years to come.

Originally debuting as “Jungle Boy,” Perry has been with AEW since the promotion launched in 2019 and has long been considered one of the company’s foundational stars. Khan has frequently referred to Perry as one of AEW’s “Four Pillars,” alongside MJF, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, a group viewed as the homegrown talents who helped shape the company’s future.

Perry’s most recent AEW appearance came on the June 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he was defeated by Zack Sabre Jr.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Jack Perry’s AEW status continue to surface.

(H/T: Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com)