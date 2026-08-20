Steph De Lander is set for a championship opportunity at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

De Lander will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the ROH Pure Championship at Friday’s pay-per-view. She has made several appearances for Ring of Honor in recent months, leading to some speculation regarding her status with the company.

Despite her increased presence on ROH programming, De Lander confirmed in a recent interview that she is not currently under contract with the promotion.

De Lander indicated that she has enjoyed her time working with ROH and is hopeful that the opportunity could eventually lead to more appearances and potentially a contract.

Those within AEW are also said to have been happy with De Lander’s appearances thus far.

De Lander vs. Purrazzo for the ROH Pure Championship takes place this Friday at Death Before Dishonor.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/21 for complete ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)