Jacy Jayne’s early run on WWE’s main roster is already turning heads behind the scenes.

After only a few weeks appearing regularly on main roster television, Jayne has already shared the ring with major names including Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Those performances have reportedly been viewed internally as a strong success, and it’s led to growing momentum for both Jayne and the Fatal Influence faction overall.

The positive crowd reactions toward the group have also resulted in some creative adjustments.

According to sources familiar with the situation, WWE creative has already begun shifting plans within the women’s division in order to feature Jayne in a more prominent role moving forward.

Several people involved in the creative process reportedly pushed for changes after the group’s recent performances connected well with live audiences.

That internal support appears to be growing quickly.

Fatal Influence has gained noticeable momentum since arriving on the main roster, and Jayne specifically is said to have impressed officials with how comfortably she has handled high-profile matchups so early into her run.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)