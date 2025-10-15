WWE made a notable creative adjustment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, centering around the shocking dissolution of The Vision. The show’s closing angle saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turn on Seth Rollins, dismantling the World Heavyweight Champion moments after CM Punk earned a title opportunity in the main event segment.

The heel turn came as a result of Rollins’ recent shoulder injury, sustained during his match at Crown Jewel. According to a new report from Ibou of WrestlePurists, the turn represented the only major rewrite to the original RAW script, which otherwise remained largely intact from its initial draft.

Per the report, WWE’s creative team did not initiate any sweeping rewrites throughout the day. The majority of Monday’s show proceeded as planned, with the lone adjustment taking place in the final portion of the broadcast. The backstage promo featuring The Vision was reportedly part of the original layout, but producers opted to modify the closing moments to pivot toward the breakup angle once the extent of Rollins’ injury became clear.

Interestingly, sources noted that Bron Breakker’s heel turn had already been penciled in for a future storyline, though the initial plan called for Brock Lesnar to play a role in that direction. Lesnar’s current status with WWE remains unclear, and the decision to move forward with Breakker’s turn was made as a contingency to advance the storyline without delay.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to make a definitive creative call regarding the World Heavyweight Championship scene, with internal discussions ongoing about how to handle the title picture while Rollins recovers. Plans for the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series are also said to be in flux, with several moving parts potentially affected by the change.

WWE leaned into the shock value of the moment on social media, posting a TikTok clip showing two fans at ringside reacting in disbelief to The Vision’s betrayal. The company captioned the video with a tongue-in-cheek remark — “valid reaction tbh” — highlighting just how unexpected the turn was for those in attendance.