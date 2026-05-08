WWE’s creative plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship picture reportedly underwent a major shake-up in recent weeks, leading to Gunther being repositioned as Cody Rhodes’ next top challenger.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the company originally had entirely different directions mapped out for both Gunther and Randy Orton before circumstances forced changes behind the scenes.

“There have been a lot of WWE changes over the past few weeks when it comes to major direction. While not on Backlash, but certainly on an upcoming PPV, they shot an angle to set up Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther as the next WWE title program. Gunther had been earmarked for Roman Reigns and there was even an interview shot to start in that direction.”

That revelation adds more context to Gunther’s surprise attack on Rhodes during the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown in Tulsa, which now appears to have been part of WWE’s revised creative direction rather than the original long-term plan.

Before the shift, WWE had reportedly been building toward a future rivalry between Gunther and Roman Reigns, with interview content already filmed to begin establishing that feud.

Meanwhile, Meltzer noted that Randy Orton attacking Rhodes after WrestleMania was initially designed to continue their rivalry, with Orton potentially slated for another championship run.

“Randy Orton punting Rhodes after their WrestleMania match clearly was leading to keeping that program going with Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll no longer in the picture. Orton hasn’t appeared since WrestleMania. There is no confirmation of an Orton injury, but we had reported he was hurting. Before the show the plan was for Orton to win with the proviso that could be changed based on his injury status.”

Quick change behind the scenes.

Orton has not appeared on WWE television since delivering the punt kick to Cody Rhodes following their match at WrestleMania 42. While WWE has not officially announced any injury issues involving Orton, Meltzer previously reported that the veteran star was dealing with physical concerns heading into WrestleMania weekend.

As a result, WWE’s title picture appears to have shifted significantly, with Gunther now emerging as Rhodes’ next major opponent instead of moving directly into a program with Reigns.