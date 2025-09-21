– Plans for the creative for the John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match at WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday night were reportedly finalized earlier in the week.

– Stephanie McMahon was reportedly legitimately surprised by The Undertaker informing her about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Stephanie appeared to think she was just at WrestlePalooza to appear on the ‘Countdown’ pre-show panel to talk about the show and promote her “What’s Your Story” podcast.

– WWE Superstar Sunday returns tonight on A&E, as WWE’s Greatest Moments airs back-to-back episodes focusing on Andre The Giant and Championship Matches of the 90s. Immediately after those two shows, a new episode of WWE LFG will premiere at 10/9c.

9 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: Andre the Giant – “Throughout the storied history of WWE, there has never been a Superstar quite as large as the eighth wonder of the world, Andre the Giant. Unforgettable moments of his enormous strength featured in this episode include his showdown with Hulk Hogan.” 9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Championship Matches of the 90s – “The WWE Championship is one desired prize for any Superstar to attain; in the 1990s, the competition for the coveted gold was at an all-time high; relive some memorable battles for the WWE Championship of that decade.” 10:00 PM – WWE LFG It’s Not Over ’til It’s Over – “Focus shifts to the male competitors, as the LFG Playoffs continue! Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux kick things off with a hard-hitting matchup, while Anthony Luke and Trill London make decision time difficult for Coach McCool.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)