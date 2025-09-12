The injury situation in AEW continues to take its toll, with multiple talents currently sidelined.

During media this week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that he’d love to launch a women’s Continental Classic, but the roster’s current health has made that difficult.

That immediately led to speculation about who might be out of action.

According to one source, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena is among those taking time away from the ring. According to AEW sources, Athena is set for a 5–6 week hiatus.

It has not been confirmed whether she’s dealing with a specific injury, simply banged up, or being given some scheduled time off.

