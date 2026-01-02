Yota Tsuji isn’t holding back when it comes to his feelings about All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and its working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In a recent interview with NJPW1972.com, Tsuji spoke critically about the ongoing NJPW–AEW partnership, stating that he doesn’t believe the relationship has truly benefited New Japan.

Given that Tsuji is set to face Konosuke Takeshita at Wrestle Kingdom, and with AEW vs. NJPW elements frequently woven into major storylines, some initially wondered whether his comments were made in character.

However, those close to the situation within NJPW don’t see it that way.

According to NJPW sources, Tsuji was not speaking in kayfabe and was instead expressing genuine frustration. It was noted that he has been fairly vocal about his concerns regarding the AEW relationship for several years now.

Sources added that while Tsuji has worked U.S.-based shows in the past, he has not been particularly enthusiastic about continuing to do so, echoing similar sentiments shared by other talent behind the scenes.

One twist in the story adds a layer of irony.

At one point, Tsuji was reportedly discussed as a potential challenger for the AEW World Championship at AEW Forbidden Door 2024, with a possible match against Swerve Strickland on the table. Ultimately, that direction changed when Will Ospreay stepped forward and volunteered to face, and lose to, Strickland, which is the match that ended up taking place.

For those who missed the comments from the recent Yota Tsuji interview that caused the above-referenced issues, you can read the excerpt below:

“Well, I don’t want to lose to AEW. I don’t like AEW. In all honesty, with the relationship between us the way it is, I’d like us to cut ties with them. What has being with AEW done for NJPW, really? If it was an even handed relationship that’s one thing, but it’s not. There’s certainly a difference in terms of the money behind each company, but I don’t see that as a reason to be so weak willed. This is NJPW, dammit. Now on the other hand, Kazuchika Okada has played a part in selling the Tokyo Dome out. I have to admit to that. I’m sore that it isn’t an NJPW wrestler facing Tanahashi in his last match, but there isn’t anybody on the roster that has the connections to Tanahashi that Okada has, and I have to acknowledge that.”

'I want the IWGP Heavy to be fought over by the best NJPW has to offer, in Japan. The Global title should be just that. Defended overseas, or against wrestlers from outside promotions' Yota Tsuji talks his double title vision in our interview!https://t.co/HPsVtqIbgj#njwk20 pic.twitter.com/4SdW9Cxdcp — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 30, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)